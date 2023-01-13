Central banks must remain consistent with their roles and ensure price stability over the medium-term, as well as macroeconomic stability. The projections of the international financial institutions are that in the global framework, after the high inflation rate last year, there will be a gradual slowdown, global inflation from around 10 percent to decline to around 7 percent in 2023, In the Central and Eastern European region, inflation is also predicted to slow down to around 8 percent, which is similar to inflation projections in our country, said National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska Bezoska addressing panel discussion at the Central and Eastern European Forum 2023 hosted by Euromoney in Vienna.

Angelovska-Bezoska, as the Governor’s Office informed, pointed out that the risks surrounding the projections are upward and depend on three key assumptions: the prices of primary products to stabilize, stoppages in the supply chains to continue to decrease and inflationary expectations to stabilize.

Within the framework of the Forum, the governor held several meetings with senior representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank, as well as meetings with several international institutional investors.