Three new coronavirus cases have been registered in Macedonia with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 increasing at 70, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Friday’s press conference.

A Skopje woman who recently traveled to Serbia, then the grandmother of the infected girl in Stip and another Skopje resident are the newly infected patients.

So far coronavirus patients have been registered in Skopje, Gostivar, Debar, Stip and Ohrid.