The Central Election Headquarters of the Democratic Union for Integration presented aturday its election program in Ohrid where the party leader pointed out that the campaign started in Prespa and ended in Ohrid to send a message that an agreement was reached in this area that provided the country with a future, development and reconciliation.

An agreement was reached without which the country would go in the wrong direction because the communities would be divided. The future also depended on this agreement. A great deed was done for which we spent our energy to reach this agreement at the many meetings that took place around the world. This was achieved thanks to the cooperation and I am not ungrateful for the contribution of others because we need to do things together, said Ahmeti.

He noted that NATO membership and EU assession negotiations make the country more secure, but that there is still much work to be done to meet EU standards.

Ahmeti called on the citizens of Ohrid to come out and vote for the idea of the first Albanian Prime Minister.