Through the free public transport, the funds that are given for safekeeping by the citizens of the city of Skopje will be returned to the citizens. This type of public ecological transport will mean cleaner air, will primarily mean reducing the use of cars, said the independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, regarding the project free public ecological transport, in Monday’s interview with TV Shenja.

Free public transport is possible for realization because there are examples everywhere in the world. I want the funds given by the citizens to be kept in the city with the possibility for it to use them, to be returned to the citizens, said Arsovska.

She pointed out that an offer is needed for quality public transport and that is why it is necessary to procure new environmentally friendly buses.

Citizens should not only get comfort and quality in public transport, but they need to get quality in life, and that is health above all. This type of public ecological transport will mean cleaner air, it will mean above all the reduction of the use of cars because there will be free and ecological public transport, said Arsovska.

She emphasized that the realization of free public ecological transport is possible if you have a system, vision and of course a good plan.