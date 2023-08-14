After failing to buy the Macedonia soccer super brand Vardar, the Bulgarian foundation Macedonia bought a soccer club playing in the Macedonia third league, its Chairman Viktor Stojanov confirmed on Monday.
“I won’t tell you the name of the club, I will just tell you that it is from a town close to Bulgarian border. I can’t go to Macedonia (he is officially banned from entering the country due to his fascist attitude), so it is hard, other people are taking care of everything. The reason I won’t reveal the name of the club is because of the licensing – I don’t want the authorities to cancel the license because of the connection with me. They could do it afterward, too, but it would be much harder and more scandalous”, Stojanov said.
