VMRO-DPMNE representatives in the Council of Gazi Baba are warning that Mayor Boris Georgievski and the SDSM council members are planning to re-zone the large residential complex built by businessman Fijat Canoski – who is a close supporter of SDSM.

According to the plans, the Council will allow Canoski to avoid mandatory parking space laws and to convert 1,500 square meters of the complex from a parking level into office space.

The profits from this one move would amount to two million EUR, said VMRO-DPMNE Council member Aleksandar Trajkovski.

The complex was partially demolished a decade ago, for violations of the zoning rules, but Canoski is using his links to SDSM and to former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva to rebuild it and increase his profit from it to the maximum possible level.