The Constitutional Court will begin hearing arguments on the challenge to the law on state prosecutors, which was adopted in 2020 under a very controversial procedure. The Zaev regime and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi had the members of Parliament vote twice, after the law did not receive the necessary two thirds majority in the first vote.

Former Justice Minister Mihajlo Manevski, the World Macedonian Congress and lawyer Tome Todorovski asked the court to examine the way in which the law was adopted. The judges agreed to review all three petitions.