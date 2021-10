The Healthcare Ministry reported 15 deaths from Covid-19 over the past day. The deceased patients were aged between 59 and 83. Nine of them were from Skopje and three from Kumanovo. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia now stands at just under 7,000.

The Ministry also reported 487 new cases – out of 3,491 tests. The number of active cases is estimated at 5,699.