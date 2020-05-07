A 70 year old coronavirus patient from Veles who was treated in the local hospital for several days died during an emergency transport to Skopje. The Healthcare Ministry informed that the man took a turn for the worse and his doctor decided to send him to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, but the patient did not make it.

Additionally, 33 new Covid-19 cases were registered out of 332 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. Most of the patients were in Skopje (11), followed by Veles with 9 and Prilep with 5. This brings the death toll to 89 and the total number of infected patients to 1.572 – over a 1.000 of whom have overcome the illness.

There were 11 patients admitted to the two clinics in Skopje that treat Covid-19 patients, and the total there stands at 62. Five require mechanical ventilation.