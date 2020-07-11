Interior Minister Nake Culev reacted to the two incidents of voter bribery that the police uncovered. The Minister appeals to the police officers to take all measures necessary when it comes to such cases.

I urge police officers to take appropriate measures and activities wherever there are indications that someone is violating the law, regardless of whether it is voter bribery, pressure, blackmail for voting or any other type of violation of citizens’ right to vote, said the Minister.