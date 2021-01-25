Six patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, and 63 new cases were diagnosed, the Healthcare Ministry reported.

The deaths were reported in Skopje (two patients, aged 54 and 79), Prilep (two patients, 85 and 93), Kavadarci (70) and Struga (83). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,791.

The 63 new cases were found in 677 tests – the low number of tests is typical for a period covering the weekend. As usual, Skopje has about half of the new cases.

The number of active cases across the country is now below 10,000 – estimated at 9,199. Of them, 5,145 are in Skopje. Kumanovo, Tetovo, Kavadarci an dOhrid have over 300 cases and Prilep, Gostivar, Veles and Strumica have over 200.