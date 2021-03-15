Deputy Interior Minister Nazim Bushi displayed an engraved sign of the UCK/NLA terrorist organization in his office. The group sparked the 2001 civil war attacking Macedonian officers and taking over a string of villages on the border with Kosovo. Hundreds were killed in the war that raged for months.

Bushi shared photographs of his office with the personalized engraved sign. The provocative move comes days after his fellow DUI party official Artan Grubi refused to bow at the monument to police officers who were killed fighting the UCK.