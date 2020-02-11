When the texts were sorted out by the expert services, technical errors were made by the services in a hurry and when we realized there was a problem, a note was sent to correct the errors.

This is the explanation that Justice Minister Renata Deskoska gave to the public yesterday about the withdrawal and adoption of new text on the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Law on the Council of Public Prosecutors.

But the new texts contain much more than “technical errors”.

The application of the Law on Languages to the work of the Council of Prosecutors and Badinter in the election of prosecutors in the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime are just some of the provisions that are missing in the version drawn up by the Government and are incorporated in the new version.

1.

The difference in the draft law on public prosecution is in the last article 113. The legal decision that the Government withdrew stated that the act enters into force on the eighth day of its publication in the Official Gazette and is applicable from 30 June 2020.

The new version of the bill states that it will enter into force and apply from June 30, 2020.