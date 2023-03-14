Macedonia, and healthcare, are run by people without a plan for the citizens. Healthcare is run by people who have an agenda only for personal interests. Each procedure happens or not depending on whether they have an interest. This results in carelessness for citizens, for patients. It took a cystic fibrosis patient to die for them to come to their senses. Caught up in lies, the authorities procured the needed drug for only eight patients, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

Everyone else with this disease has been played. It is about 120 patients who also need the Trikafta drug, but there is none for them. They were not in the plan of Dimitar Kovacevski’s criminal team. These characters of Kovacevski are only doing PR for themselves.

Not that there is no money, but they don’t care about the citizens. As an illustration, the Government lost 18 million euros from the failed Eurobond, the Government has to pay damages of around 20 million euros for the termination of the contract for the construction of a new Mother Teresa clinic. Only on these two grounds, that is, because of the irresponsible government, around 40 million euros are lost!

Citizens pay a high price for their irresponsibility. Citizens need responsible politicians. Politicians who will take care of their health. That’s why the criminal team of Kovacevski must leave!