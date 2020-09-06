Epidemiologist Zarko Karadzovski pleaded with the young to stop attending mass parties like the ones held in the now notorious Avatar night club in Strumica. Authorities were unable to close the nightclub which apparently is under the protection of the Zaev family.

Young people should know that the virus doesn’t only attack the old. The old are more likely to end on respirators. But the young can also have serious consequences from the illness. We had ugly situations where young people, aged 22 to 40, have died. So don’t be selfish, think of your parents who are susceptible to the virus, Karadzovski said during an interview.