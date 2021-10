Europe welcomes the victory of VMRO-DPMNE. EPP Secretary Patrick Voller congratulates the victory of Timco Mucunski, International Secretary of VMRO-DPMNE, and newly elected Mayor of Aerodrom.

Big congratulations to Timco for this amazing result in Skopje and entire VMRO-DPMNE team for big success at first round of elections! More to come, Voller wrote on Twitter, sharing the news that Mucunski won the first round of local elections.