The Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, Gjorgjija Sajkoski, blasted Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for calling ‘evil’ all those who did not vote for his party. He says that only means that Zaev is absent from reality and unscrupulous in his intention to keep his position that he think naturally belongs to them.

The fact that over 400,000 citizens did not vote for Zoran Zaev in this election, as well as those who did not vote, does not mean that they are evil, as the current Prime Minister calls them, but only means that they are extremely dissatisfied with the way his government runs the state, the empty pockets of the people and the unfulfilled promises, says Sajkoski.