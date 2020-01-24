The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, visited Friday the Clinical Hospital in Tetovo, where he had a meeting with the Director of the Institution Florin Besimi and with the young health workers to discuss the measures implemented in the past period. At the same time, Minister Filipce heard the suggestions and messages from the young people for improvement of the healthcare system.

Young people are the driving force in our society. I am proud that in these two years we have enhanced public healthcare by investing in young health workers. For the first time we paid for the private residents. They are now taking funds for their work and we are motivating them to be satisfied with their work. Their colleagues from the 2019 call will be paid as of February, and according to the requests of the co-financed residents we are going to amend the Law on Health Care, said Minister Filipce.