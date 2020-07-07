Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday that he and the Commission for Infectious Diseases have been fully committed over the past four months in ensuring recommendations, laws and protocols to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The protocols we drafted for the reopening of businesses and getting life back to normal while observing new rules have been very efficient. Observance of these protocols for personal protection makes market shopping, going to work or using public transport entirely safe. This is our new reality and new way of life, Minister Filipce says in a video address.

According to him, a protocol has been also drafted for next week’s early parliamentary elections.