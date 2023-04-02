Forecasters expect several days of cold and rainy weather Macedonia 02.04.2023 / 9:19 A wet front is expected in the afternoon today, with serious drops in temperatures that will go as low as 7 degrees. On Monday, we can expect strong rain and even snow, followed by three days of cold and windy weather. weathercold Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 27.03.2023 Cloudy with intermittent showers Macedonia 18.03.2023 Forecast: Warm and sunny days ahead Life 16.02.2023 Sunny weather with maximum temperature of 15°C Macedonia News Vane Cvetanov will seek legal protection in Bulgaria Divisions in DUI: Ahmeti demands that Mexhiti’s faction returns to the fold Mickoski: SDSM and DUI are joining forces with Levica at the local level Skopje: The two missing girls were found safe Mickoski says that VMRO will accept Croatian style changes to the Constitution if that makes Macedonia a state of the Macedonian nation Man died in the Tetovo hospital after receiving no treatment Amid a mafia crime wave, Interior Minister Spasovski claims that crime has gone down Allegations against Gordana Jankuloska are overblown, says her husband .
Comments are closed for this post.