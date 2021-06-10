Illegal constructions have no place at Ohrid lakeside and should be removed, EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer tweeted on Thursday.
He believes that the region’s unique natural & cultural wealth– recognized by UNESCO – must be preserved.
By protecting Ohrid’s heritage now, we also invest in jobs & the hospitality industry today & tomorrow, he tweeted.
— EU Ambassador David Geer (@AmbassadorEU) June 10, 2021
