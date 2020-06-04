Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari called for patrols that would warn companies and citizens to respect the coronavirus restrictions.

Taravari said that municipal authorities will ask the Interior Ministry to help set up these patrols that would go to restaurants, cafes and shops, inspecting whether the restrictions are followed. Taravari, a doctor and a former Healthcare Minister, has blamed the Government for badly mishandling the response to the epidemic, leading to the major spike Macedonia is currently going through.