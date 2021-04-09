The British professor of Balkan history, James Pettifer, commented on an article of Republika in English language featuring the message of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, regarding Macedonia’s European integration and all the concessions that the country has made.
Good but could say also that NATO made a terrible error in the Trump administration period in forcing the name change on Macedonia, and it needs to be reversed, now, tweeted the professor at the St Cross College, Oxford.
— James Pettifer (@JamesPettifer1) April 2, 2021
