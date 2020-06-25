The MP candidate in the first electoral district from VMRO-DPMNE, Toni Jarevski said that on July 15 the story of SDS with their lies and unfulfilled promises ends.

Skopje is a city without a city father, and the municipalities as if they had no mayors. Here they promised a bridge, nothing of the promises of boulevards, no trams, and the tunnel under Kale remains just a wish. Lake Treska is still neglected, there is nothing from the roundabout to Matka. Parks are just a noun, and planting new trees is a rarity. The fight against pollution has remained only on paper, new buildings are emerging every day, barrackс become buildings. Parks are destroyed. The citizens of Skopje are left alone. On July 15, we will put an end to all this, said Jarevski.