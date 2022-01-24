The Prime Ministers of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Dimitar Kovacevski and Kiril Petkov, as part of the program of the official visit of the Macedonian Government, visited the State University “St. Clement of Ohrid”.

According to the government press service, Kovacevski and Petkov had a short meeting with Rector Atastas Gerdzhikov, where they discussed the common interest of the two governments to encourage communication and cooperation between state universities in both countries.

Representatives of the University “St. Clement of Ohrid” ”and the Faculty of Economics introduced the guests to the joint program of Harvard University in the USA with the Sofia State University for master studies at the Faculty of Economics, where the guest professor is the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Petkov.