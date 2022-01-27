Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Thursday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day called for uncompromising fight against anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance.

Today, as we mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are touched by the fate of all the victims in the Nazi death camps. Each of them has its own message for all of us, the fates of those people should never be forgotten. It is our duty to keep the memory of them and their suffering, in history textbooks, through education. That is our civilizational obligation. Let us fight, constantly and uncompromisingly, turning memory into action, and fight against anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance, Kovacevski said.