Sofija Kunovska addressed Zaev in a Facebook post, telling him that he should learn to respect his associates.

Stojko is a man-courage, a man-freedom! Paunovski’s behavior is the highest moral act of preserving the integrity and professionalism of the institution he runs and which he most responsibly, diligently tries to capacitate years ago. It would be nice to learn to respect your associates, Kunovska told Zaev.