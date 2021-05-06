The association of Macedonian – Serbian friendship booked billboards in Vranje and got activists to stage a party, showing their gratitude toward Serbia for providing vaccines to Macedonian citizens.

Estimated 15,000 Macedonians got vaccinated in Serbia in the past weeks, as supply in Macedonia was badly limited, while Serbia remains awash with various types of vaccines. The Serbian cultural center Spona in Skopje continued to organize group vaccination trips until recently, and many are getting vaccinated on their own.