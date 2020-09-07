Macedonia’s Army to mark Independence Day with honorary gun salute Macedonia 07.09.2020 / 10:17 The Army’s artillery battalion unit is to fire a 5-gun salute on Monday in honor of Macedonia’s Independence Day – September 8. The event will take place in Skopje-based Ilinden barracks at 6:30 pm, the Army said in a press release. Independence Day Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.09.2020 Modest celebration planned for the 29th independence day Macedonia 08.09.2019 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates Independence Day Macedonia 08.09.2019 Gruevski: We had a state since August 2, 1944, and on September 8, 1991 we declared independence Macedonia News Pendarovski and OSCE Ambassador discuss elections and formation of new Government VMRO-DPMNE leader announced a major protest on Wednesday 6 patients die, 37 new COVID-19 cases registered in Macedonia Infectious Diseases Commission proposes chronically ill people return to work, extend maternity leave until Dec. 31 408 people caught without face masks New scandal rocks Tozija: Together with Serbedzija and Hribar they were preparing to put millions in their pockets No in-person classes for students over third grade in Skopje-based schools Nikoloski: We have the same old coalition united by crime and lies .
