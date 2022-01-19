Martin Godzhoski from Varos is the believer who among the participating 100 swimmers retrieved the Holy Cross after it was placed into the waters of Ohrid Lake on Wednesday morning.

I’ve been jumping into the lake for almost ten years now trying to catch the cross. It was my great wish to catch it, and now it has come true. The feeling is amazing. I think it will bring my family luck and well-being. To get the Holy Cross you need to go on fasts, truly be faithful, and respect the rules of the Church, said Godzhoski.