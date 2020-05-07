We, as a parliamentary group, will donate part of the funds, the income of the MPs for dealing with the coronavirus crisis, said Nikola Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE on TV 21“Click Plus” show on Thursday.

We see what is happening and we want to help. We have helped with key issues before, we will help now and we will donate the money to deal with the consequences. But we also appeal to the government that the money is not intended for them, but for those who need it the most, said Micevski.