VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with TV Kanal 5 says that the most difficult thing for him during the isolation is that he is separated from his family.

It is not easy considering the dynamic life I lead in both the party and the faculty. I often play sports, but what is most difficult for me is that I have been separated from my family for more than 30 days, given the nature of my work and the contact with people. This weekend was my eldest son’s birthday, we were supposed to see each other, but we didn’t. I miss my two sons whom I urge to listen to their mother, says Mickoski.

He adds that within the party, he solves things over the phone, but what he misses most is the sport and the dynamic life he leads.