VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, again invited the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to a TV duel.

I invited Zaev to a debate, he did not find the encourage. Here, I invite again to a TV duel, to tell the truth. The citizens deserve to hear it, said Mickoski in an interview with TV Sitel on Thursday.

Mickoski emphasized that the Republic of Macedonia has been stagnant for four years in relation to all layers of society, crime and corruption rule, and instead of getting closer the EU, Zoran Zaev with his policies distances Macedonia from starting EU negotiations. He added that undoubtedly the Republic of Macedonia will be part of the European Union, but not while Zoran Zaev is at the head of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia.