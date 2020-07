The day is coming when this unsuccessful government led by the leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev should practically leave, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in Makedonski Brod.

He promised at least 25 percent higher salaries and at least 20 percent higher pensions, major investments at home and abroad, zero tax for employers of young people aged up to 29, 640 million euro subsidies to farmers and guaranteed purchase.