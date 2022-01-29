VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, pointed out in Friday’s interview with the “360 degrees” show on TV Alsat M that the rule of reciprocity should be respected regarding the issue of inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of Macedonia. It is necessary to discuss the inclusion of Macedonians in the Bulgarian Constitution and respect for the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, he said.

Yesterday I watched a TV show here, in which there was a representative of OMO Ilinden Pirin and one from the Civic Democratic Union who declares himself as one of the Macedonian Bulgarians here in Macedonia. And they say to each other well I am a Macedonian who lives in Pirin Macedonia, who is part of the independent state of Bulgaria, and he says “I do not mind you as Bulgarians who feel like Macedonian Bulgarians be part of the Constitution, but why are you against us as Macedonians being part of the Bulgarian Constitution”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that in the show, the representative of OMO Ilinden Pirin suggested to the Macedonian Bulgarian to fight together.

“I will help you in Macedonia to be part of the Macedonian Constitution, and you help me to be part of the Bulgarian Constitution,” said Mickoski citing what was said in the show about the rights of Macedonians in Bulgaria.

Mickoski added that OMO representative Ilinden Pirin demanded that at least one of the European Court of Human Rights rulings be respected by Bulgaria.

We are talking about the rights of a group, we are not talking about the recognition of the Macedonian minority. We are talking about rights of a group that wants to be culturally organized, spiritually organized, political, social, etc. The rulings of the European Court of Human Rights are clear, Mickoski explained.

Mickoski pointed out that one should not only give, but one should also take something in life. And Macedonia only gives in relation to the dispute with Bulgaria.