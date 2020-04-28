The lie came to light, just like the source of those lies, SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote following the news that the Ministry of Interior investigated the case of the video showing Mickoski allegedly violating government measures by visiting a gym that supposedly worked just for him and his escort and found that it was about an old video from more that half a year ago.

The lies are their main activity to cover the robbery of the budget, which in the first three months amounted to 120 million euros, or each household was indebted for 15 thousand denars, to corrupt target groups for the elections that were postponed. And of course they won’t even apologize for lying to the public for days and tarnishing my name. But more important than all this, and the answer to which the gentlemen from SDSM should give is which paraparty structure is following me, and when they do that to me, I can only imagine what the attitude is towards other citizens. Instead of lying, they should save lives. It’s an understatement to say that the economy is bad. It is catastrophic!, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.