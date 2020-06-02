Thirty Macedonian police officers and 30 international officers who are deployed on the southern border with Greece were forced into self-isolation after one Hungarian officer tested positive to the coronavirus.

The Macedonian police, reinforced with officers from central European countries, protects the border and prevents illegal migrant groups from crossing over. The Hungarian officer tested positive after returning home and Hungarian authorities informed their Macedonian colleagues. This prompted a mass testing of the 60 Macedonian and international officers.

Border crossings have dropped significantly during the coronavirus epidemic, and especially with the curfew imposed on both sides of the border. Now that the measures have largely been relaxed, Macedonian officers have seen a small increase in migrant groups crossing over, using rugged terrain as cover.