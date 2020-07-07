Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce pleaded ignorance after it was revealed that he used an official car, one donated by China no less, to go to an SDSM party event in Stip. Filipce is mixing official visits to hospitals and Covid-19 centers across the country with his ever more frequent partisan events. He built up some popularity in the early stages of the epidemic, and SDSM continues to trot him out for campaign events even though the healthcare system is currently badly pressed by the major Second Wave of the epidemic.

I believed I’m acting in accordance with the law. After I finished my official business in Stip, as President of the SDSM Healthcare Commission I attended a campaign event to present the healthcare segment of the election program. I was certain I am acting within the law and if it is determined that I wasn’t, I apologize, Filipce said.