The beginning of the school year leaves many questions open. Nervous and panicked parents wonder how to provide computers for every child with the necessary performance? How can two children attend online classes on one computer? Who will help the children when the parents are at work? These unanswered questions bother almost every family whose child has to start online learning as of 1 October.

Additionally, there are parents who do not know how to help students, how to easily get involved in the platform, through which teaching will be conducted, and many teachers who are not very skilled with IT technology are struggling.

An additional problem for students and parents was the fact that the platform did not work yesterday.