Dr. Borce Jovceski from VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition is the new mayor of Prilep, who won in the first round with 21,196 votes, or 6,500 votes more than the opponent Goran Sugareski from SDSM.

VMRO-DPMNE will also have a majority in the Municipal Council.

In front of the municipal building, Jovceski said that a new page in the history of Prilep has been written.