Dr. Borce Jovceski from VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition is the new mayor of Prilep, who won in the first round with 21,196 votes, or 6,500 votes more than the opponent Goran Sugareski from SDSM.
VMRO-DPMNE will also have a majority in the Municipal Council.
In front of the municipal building, Jovceski said that a new page in the history of Prilep has been written.
We have shown that we know and are able to think democratically and to choose the best for the city, for the citizens. Together with the citizens we can contribute to the development of Prilep, for a better tomorrow in all spheres of social life. For a new future, for the realization of projects for economic, cultural, sports progress of Prilep, said Jovceski.
Comments are closed for this post.