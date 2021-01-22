The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, spoke in an interview with Sitel TV about what was discussed at the meetings with the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia during their visits with the party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

I cannot remember that a representative of SDSM while they were in opposition met with prime ministers, the level is very different, he said.

Nikoloski said that the people they met are heads of states that have embassies in the country and they know even more than one tells them.