Well, we see that there are numerous “correspondences” these days, unfortunately Macedonia is sinking into crime and corruption, the real definition of Macedonia is that the economy is sinking and corruption is flourishing and in such conditions things that were put under the carpet will probably start to be taken out now. There is a lot of crime in all areas and in all sectors, unfortunately, those who are supposed to suppress crime, not only do not suppress it, but apparently also stimulated it, so obviously here is how they attack each other, they will show us all who, what, and how they did it, by attacking each other we will probably get the full picture, emphasized Nikoloski.