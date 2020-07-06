Former SDSM MP, now defendants in the “International Association” case, Frosina Remenski revealed on TV Alfa details and intrigues about the relationship between Vilma Ruskovska and the convicted in the “Racket” case, Bojan Jovanovski.

According to her claims, Ruskovska sang karaoke with Boki 13 during a TV1 party, something that can be witnessed by many people who attended the party.

🚨Вилма пеела со Боки 13 ?!?!?! Фросина Ременски тврди дека јавната обвинителка не само што била на прославата на 1тв, туку останала и на коктелот и ПЕЕЛА со првообвинетиот⚠️⚠️⚠️ 🤔Можеби затоа не сакаа да го вештачат телефонот на Боки13, оти во него којзнае што се се наоѓа?

I personally met Boki when I first went to the TV station for an interview, and I was with him in a restaurant only when it was the 1TV party and that was all of our hangouts in restaurants, Ruskoska said after the first hearing in the “Racket” case in December, but Remenski confirms that it was not just sitting in a restaurant.

Today a video dubbed “Boki 13 with his friends” appeared on YouTube, which shows Bojan Jovanovski sitting in his home with Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and former SPO chief, Katica Janeva.