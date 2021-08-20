A one-month-old baby is the youngest Covid-19 patient currently hospitalized at Kozle Children’s Hospital.
The director of the hospital, Dr. Besnik Zekiri, told Kanal 5 that unlike last week when there was a huge influx of children positive for Covid-19 in the hospital, the situation is slowly starting to stabilize.
We currently have 16 children that tested positive for Covid. Of these we have children ranging from 33 days up to 13 years of age. In general, younger children are more stable, and there are more complications in children aged between 9 and 13. This week, since Wednesday, the number of positive children coming has dropped, Besnik Zekiri.
