The NATO membership of both countries and their contribution to the security and stability on the European continent is of enormous importance, says Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani after a meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits, who arrived for an official visit to Macedonia on Wednesday.

Osmani said that the focus of their talks was the current political and security challenges, as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As a Baltic country with a keen eye for geopolitical risks, Latvia remains our consistent supporter on the road to the EU, with the view that the start of accession negotiations with the EU is vital for both our country and Europe, Osmani wrote.

Our intention is to join the Three Seas Initiative, which is currently chaired by Latvia and has twelve EU member states between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, including landlocked countries such as Macedonia, he added.