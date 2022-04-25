The Portuguese proposal as a basic framework remains the best solution for unblocking our European integration, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, commenting on the recent statements of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to move the veto after the opening of negotiations and change the Constitution before the opening of the first chapter. The EU should be the guarantor of changing the Constitution.

I believe that the Portuguese proposal as a basic framework for the ideas exchanged between the two governments in recent weeks remains the best solution for unblocking the European perspective of Macedonia and the region, Osmani told Telma TV.