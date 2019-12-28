Outgoing Prime Minister Zaev after meeting with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that regardless of the nominees for the ministerial posts in the “Prizino government”, it is important to conduct fair and democratic elections.

First of all, it is important to acknowledge the obligation of all that our country, under the watchful eye and responsibility of all participants in the election process, is important to ensure fair, democratic and regular elections because the country is moving forward, walking on the right path and it should keep going like that. It is everyone’s responsibility and I believe I will only once again remind the so-called Przino Government or the interim government that was formed in 2016, at the talks sometime in spring 2018 when we discussed the Przino Agreement we gave it again, gave the opposition the right to do so for two reasons, first of all to participate and be treated fairly because it is the opposition’s job to control the government, it is normal but it also takes the responsibility to conduct fair and democratic elections, he said.