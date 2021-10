Ljupco Papazov, the VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate in Kocani, presented two key projects he will work on in his term, if elected. Papazov said that he will build a new southern entrance to the city and that he will build a multilevel parking garage in the city center.

We will also restore the infrastructure in the city park, with new street lights and greenery. The Freedom Monument will be made into a gathering place for cultural events, Papazov said.