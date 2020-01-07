President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday wished all Orthodox faithful a merry Christmas.

I would like to congratulate all Orthodox believers in the country on this holiday, one of the greatest in Christianity – Christ’s birth and wish these holidays to be spent with their loved ones, with their families in peace, tranquility and joy. As we begin the new year, I wish all the citizens of our country a more peaceful, happier, more beautiful year than the last. I hope that everyone’s personal progress will mean progress for the whole community and the state as a whole. Let’s hope that this year we will only have good news and meet on happy occasions, said Pendarovski, who together with his wife attended a Christmas mass at St. George’s Church in Ohrid.