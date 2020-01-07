DUI leader Ali Ahmeti congratulated the citizens on the occasion of the great Christian holiday – Christmas, wishing health, happiness, peace and prosperity.
Christmas is a great and important Orthodox holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and unites in the sincere mutual wishes for health, success, happiness and mutual understanding and respect. We have been celebrating, respecting, trusting and rejoicing together for centuries, reads the message of the DUI leader.
